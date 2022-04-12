GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Blowing dust is impacting travel across northwest Kansas. Right now, a blowing dust advisory is in effect for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, and Wallace counties.

Visibility is parts have been reduced to a quarter of a mile at times. Travelers should use extreme caution, and officials advise you to delay travel if you can.

Dust storms, out of control wildfires and severe weather are all on the table across Kansas today. Find out the biggest threat to your area, here: https://t.co/v72iyVHpC7 @KSNStormTrack3 @KSNNews #kswx pic.twitter.com/WZHaTHrZne — Meteorologist Warren Sears (@warrensearswx) April 12, 2022

The following driving tips are recommended when encountering a low-visibility dust storm or smoky conditions:

While driving through dust and smoke, make sure to have your headlights on.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to pull off the roadway safely – do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

Do not stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway. Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, while parked.

Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from other vehicles.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal.

Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.

If you are involved in a crash on a Kansas highway and have a cellular phone dial *47 (*HP) for a highway patrol dispatcher or dial 911.

Dust from KSN Skyview camera in Garden City. (KSN Photo)

For up-to-date road closures and conditions, please call 511 in Kansas (1-866-511-KDOT (5368) outside the state), or check travel information online at: www.kandrive.org.