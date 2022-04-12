GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Blowing dust is impacting travel across northwest Kansas. Right now, a blowing dust advisory is in effect for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, and Wallace counties.
Visibility is parts have been reduced to a quarter of a mile at times. Travelers should use extreme caution, and officials advise you to delay travel if you can.
The following driving tips are recommended when encountering a low-visibility dust storm or smoky conditions:
- While driving through dust and smoke, make sure to have your headlights on.
- Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to pull off the roadway safely – do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.
Do not stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.
- Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, while parked.
- Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from other vehicles.
- Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal.
- Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.
- Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.
If you are involved in a crash on a Kansas highway and have a cellular phone dial *47 (*HP) for a highway patrol dispatcher or dial 911.
For up-to-date road closures and conditions, please call 511 in Kansas (1-866-511-KDOT (5368) outside the state), or check travel information online at: www.kandrive.org.