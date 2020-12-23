Brooks Landfill closes early due to high winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The landfill that serves Wichita, Brooks C&D Landfill, closed early today because of high winds.

The City of Wichita says winds have reached sustained speeds of 35 miles an hour and are expected to increase with gusts up to 50 miles an hour during the afternoon.

The city says wind that strong can create safety issues for employees and for residents using the landfill.

It closed Brooks Landfill at 1:00. It says the landfill should be able to reopen on time tomorrow, at 7:30 a.m.