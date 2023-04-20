CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Chase County Commission has approved a disaster declaration for the storm that hit Cottonwood Falls and Strong City Wednesday night.

“Chase County authorities are working alongside the City of Strong City and the City of

Cottonwood Falls as well as being in contact with State and Federal authorities as we assess the

total extent of damage from the storms on Wednesday April 19, 2023,” Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh said.

The National Weather Service has staff in the County completing storm surveys to identify the path and strength of the storms, according to Welsh.

Welsh says they have received reports of damage across the County, including homes, barns, sheds, trees, and power poles.

“Thankfully, only two minor injuries have been reported at this time,” Welsh said.

Any limbs that are left at curb lines in Cottonwood Falls and Strong City in the coming days will be picked up.

“Continue to be aware of and stay away from any downed power lines or unsafe structures,” Welsh said.

Welsh says utility companies are working diligently to get all power restored and are hopeful to have that done by the end of the day Thursday. He says specific needs or requests can be made by calling the Sheriff’s Office.

Welsh asks that if you have not already reported your storm damage to the Sheriff’s Office, to please contact them at 620-273-6313 so they can track the impact of the storm.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office is also collecting pictures of the storm and damage. They ask that you email them to CCSO@ChaseCountyKS.com to assist with tracking the extent of the damage.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office will continue to release updates as they get them through Facebook and local media sources.