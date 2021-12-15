Wildfires fueled by high wind destroy homes in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind wasn’t the only thing Kansas was dealing with on Wednesday.

Storm Track 3 Fire Tracker shows fires across Kansas in red.

Several towns and counties in northwest and northcentral Kansas had to battle wildfires.

Fires were reported in Sheridan, Trego, Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks County. Fires were also reported in other counties.

John Fletcher, the county administrator for Russell County, tells KSN News that they voluntarily evacuated the three towns in Russell County, but that residents are now able to return to their homes.

A Natoma house on fire (Courtesy: Justin Frye)

The county lost seven to 10 structures, including homes and barns. A total estimated 153 square miles have been affected, according to Fletcher. He says he will know more information Thursday.

Fletcher says one person was hurt and is being seen by a burn unit at a Wichita hospital.

In Osborne County, KSN News talked to one Natoma homeowner that said six homes burned to the fire

A Natoma house on fire (Courtesy: Justin Frye)

In Russell County, the 4H building is open to all evacuees.

Crews will be working through the night to restore power in the City of Russell. According to the city’s Facebook page, the damage was so extensive that residents can expect power to be restored sometime tomorrow.

Chelsie Wolf, a viewer driving east of Damar, captured these images of a fire in Rooks County. Other viewers also sent pictures.