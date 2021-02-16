City of Wichita: Facilities closing through Wednesday to conserve energy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita announced Tuesday evening that in the interest of conserving energy, it is closing multiple public facilities through the end of day Wednesday, February 17. The closures could be extended if the energy companies request continued energy reductions.

The city stated the building shutdowns are a temporary and a precautionary measure they are taking to preserve power supplies for residents and critical operations.

City facilities that will close include the following:

CityArts

Mid-America All-Indian Museum

Old Cowtown Museum

OJ Watson Park

All Wichita Public Library locations, which will also close by 6 p.m. this evening

All aesthetic lights that do not impact the safety of pedestrian and motorists, including spotlights on City hall and in Old Town

The city said operations at these facilities are expected to resume at normal hours on Thursday, February 18. However, the closures may potentially be extended — depending on input from energy companies.

According to the city, the temperatures at most occupied municipal facilities are set at 67-68 degrees.