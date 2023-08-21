WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is offering free bus rides to beat the heat.

“Beat the heat in our air-conditioned buses and the Q-Line,” the City of Wichita said.

The City of Wichita says free rides will continue through at least Wednesday, depending on the extended forecast.

The City of Wichita has 19 different bus routes around town. To see those routes, click here.

The Q-Line is Wichita’s free downtown transportation.

“The Q-Line allows visitors and locals to explore downtown and enjoy free transportation to many of Wichita’s popular districts and businesses in the city’s core,” the City of Wichita says. “The service runs approximately every 15 minutes along Douglas Avenue.”

