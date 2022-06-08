BUCKNER, Mo. (WDAF) — A tornado traveling up Highway 24 left its mark on the city of Buckner, Missouri, with winds gusting as high as 115 mph.

Wednesday’s severe weather impacted more than five counties in the Kansas City area.

The damage in Buckner included homes, power lines, playground, barns and more.

“It could have been really bad from the damage I’ve seen up here on Elsea Smith,” said Bryan Shane, who lives in Buckner.

Shane said the path of the tornado missed his home by just 200 yards.

“As long as everyone is OK, you can rebuild been there done that as long as everyone is healthy” said Jennifer Wickersheim, who’s friends’ home was destroyed by Mother Nature.

In the midst of the destruction, the fact no one is dead is a relief for Wickersheim and her neighbors, many who have seen things like this before.

“Complete anxiety because we lost our farm back in 83′ from a tornado,” she said.

The reality is it could have been a completely different outcome, as entire sides of homes were destroyed.

‘They’re devastated right now but everyone is safe, and animals are safe that’s the most important part” said Wickersheim about her friends home that is a lost now.

Trees in the small city hanging on to power lines like sling shots, as power was out for more than 16 hours.

The tornado making its way to this rural city leaving a community on edge as it barreled down streets with no regard.

“I heard the alarm starting so I yelled at everyone in my house to get downstairs immediately” she said.

Lucky that most of their homes are still standing and everyone still as their lives.

“If it would have tracked just a little bit further north, we would have been right in the path of what they got up there it could have been devastating,” Shane said.

The people here describe themselves as ‘Farm Folk’ and they aren’t wasting anytime helping one another out. Shane offering up his generator to anyone who needed it.

As crews worked to restore power, neighbors tell FOX4, simply put they have each other’s backs.

“Just try to help out you know I just try to keep the ball rolling,” Shane said.

Willing to do everything for the people that make up this city.

“We watch out for each other’s homes and if you need help, we help,” Wickersheim said.

Buckner was not the only part east of Kansas City hit hard, Platte City declared a city of emergency.

Independence saw at it’s peak nearly 5,000 homes without power, with more than 50 large trees down. The city said crews would be working around the clock.