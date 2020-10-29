Cleanup from ice storm will be slow in Arkansas City

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — City leaders in Arkansas City say the process of cleaning up after Tuesday’s ice storm will be a long process.

The storm downed tree branches across the city.

City crews spent Wednesday working on clearing major roadways for traffic. Once the major roads are clear, they will shift to residential streets. Alleys are their lowest priority.

The city is asking anyone who can to remove branches from nearby streets and pile them curbside for pickup later.

If you cannot pick up branches in the street, call (620) 441-4460 during business hours. If a large tree limb is blocking a road at any time, call (620) 441-3766.

City crews will eventually shift to collecting the curbside tree debris, but that could be several days from now. The city says it should be in full swing by next week and will take at least two weeks.

If residents have the ability to haul away their own tree debris, they are encouraged to take it to F Street Limb and Compost Site. The site will have temporary extended hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

“We are aware of several tree-cutting services that are contacting residents and charging for their services,” Public Services Superintendent Tony Tapia said in a news release. “If you are paying for that service, make sure it includes hauling off tree debris to F Street. These companies should not be piling limbs on your curb.”

