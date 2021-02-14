Cold conditions: Snow crews prep for winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Temperatures will continue to drop all day long, and we can expect to see the freezing, bitter cold for several days ahead.



Experts recommend people stay inside their homes and not drive. City leaders will be working throughout the day to get roads cleaned up as much as they can, but with the low temperatures and the lack of sunshine, it roads can become icy. The city has added extra crews to help clear up the roads during this weekend.

“They have been working since that time and continue to do so on 12-hour shifts that rotate on and off,” said Ben Nelson, assistant director of Wichita Public Works Department.

They are also supplementing the regular salt they usually put on the ground for a more effective material to help the ice melt off the roads and avoid traffic accidents. But because of the freezing temperatures, the salt mixture isn’t quite as efficient and crews will treat the roads the day of.

“We began supplementing our normal road salt with calcium chloride earlier this weekend, and we are now doubling the rate which we put the calcium chloride in, so we have a heavier dose of calcium chloride than we normally have,” said Nelson.

The city will clear out the main roads, but people should remember neighborhoods and private residential areas will not be cleared out by the city. People should give themselves extra time to warm up their cars, clean off their windshields and drive with caution during winter weather conditions.