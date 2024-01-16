WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Leaks aren’t the only problems for HVAC systems right now. Some just simply aren’t keeping up with the cold.

That increase in calls is from people who have a system that is not producing enough heat. Part of the system here at Bob Mills Furniture was not working properly. An HVAC technician explained the process to get it fixed.

It can be a time-consuming process. In this case, the technician had to shut off power to the system on the roof and then did some rewiring to get the roof unit up and working again.

New technology with HVAC systems means he can have very different problems at every call.

One thing he has seen is that the cold weather brings about problems that might not have been seen on a normal day.

“Most of the issues we’ve come across are people who have been babying their furnaces along, something that may not be quite right, but they didn’t want to call it in, so whenever it got bitter cold, those furnaces all those issues, made themselves known, and they were breaking down furnaces left and right,” said Charlie McCollister, HVAC Technician with Larry Cook Heating and Cooling.

He says each fix typically takes about half an hour, and they are already booked up for tomorrow with service calls. He shared that it’s a good idea to have a yearly service done and that many places offer pretty affordable options.