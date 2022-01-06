Crashes slow traffic in Wichita, some lanes on Kellogg and I-235 closed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers on Kellogg and on I-235 in Wichita are having to slow down because of the weather and because of several traffic accidents.

Starting around 11 a.m., first responders began getting calls of crashes on Kellogg at Tyler, Southwest Boulevard, Seneca, and Washington, and I-235 near 25th Street North.

Kellogg and Tyler, Jan. 6, 2022 (Courtesy WichWay.org)

Kellogg and Seneca (Courtesy WichWay.org)

Kellogg and Southwest Boulevard (Courtesy WichWay.org)

Kellogg and Washington, Jan. 6, 2022 (Courtesy WichWay.org)

Crews close eastbound lanes of Kellogg at Tyler due to crash, Jan. 6, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

I-235 near 25th Street North (Courtesy WichWay.org)

The one at Tyler was a truck that overturned in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg. Crews closed eastbound lanes of Kellogg at Tyler for a short time, but at last check, one lane has reopened.

There is no indication that anyone was injured.

Sedgwick County dispatchers put out a message just before noon asking drivers to avoid the area of Kellogg and Seneca because of accidents in both east and westbound lanes.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked on a minor-injury crash in the northbound lanes of I-235 over the spillway. One lane was closed.

The images from WichWay.org show that at the time of the crashes, the roads were wet or slushy.

“We were hoping when everyone gets to work it would slow down, but since there are less cars on the roadway, we are actually seeing more slide-offs and crashes because there is no congestion,” Trooper Chad Crittenden, Kansas Highway Patrol, said.

He is concerned that the products used to clear the roads could lead to more dangerous conditions during the evening rush hour.

“Any kind of brine that was on the roadway is going to melt the snow, then can flash freeze,” Crittenden said. “We could have another treacherous evening on the road.”

Wichita is not the only area dealing with slick roads. The KHP reports a 19-year-old South Hutchinson man has minor injuries after a crash on U.S. Highway 50. He was trying to enter the highway from Scott Boulevard. Troopers say he was driving too fast for conditions, lost control and overturned.