WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Preparations are underway for the storm, but you might not notice they are happening.

With a big winter storm on the horizon, you might expect to see the sand and salt trucks treating the roads. With rain in the forecast, crews are holding off for now.

“I always call this perfect fly your pet day,” Lewis Ruth, who lives in Wichita, said.

“I’ve lived here all my life so I am kinda used to it, but this year and the last couple of years it has just been really strange,” Ollie Griggs, a Wichita resident, said.

From warm and windy to ice and snow.

“Well, I think that rapid change in temperature as the rain comes in that is not a big problem, but when it starts freezing, that is a problem,” KDOT Wichita Metro Public Affairs Manager Tom Hein said.

KDOT crews are preparing their plows to hit the road overnight and hoping to take lessons from the last winter storm.

“The way that ice and sleet packed down on the road and then we had snow on top of that, we virtually had to chisel that off the road and we hope that we don’t have to do that again, but it is stocking up to be pretty similar,” Hein said.

A spokesperson for the City of Wichita, Megan Lovely, said they have restocked their sand and salt mix and have crews ready to work 12-hour shifts.

“Last winter storm, we deployed about 150,000 pounds of the salt-sand mix. So, we are ready for if we have to do that again or whatever we need to do,” Lovely said.

Some Wichitans already preparing to bunker down Thursday.

“I’ll be staying at my mom’s house the whole day tomorrow, not going out,” Ruth said.

City officials are expecting a rough morning commute, so plan ahead if you have to be out and about on Thursday.