WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several wildfires are burning in Kansas Tuesday afternoon. KSN has learned of fires in Reno and Butler counties.

In Reno County, the Hutchinson Fire Department reports there is a fire east of Hutchinson, south of 30th and Obee. Deputies are blocking traffic on 30th to give fire crews room to work. KSN is sending a crew to the fire.

The larger one in Butler County appears to be west of El Dorado. It started in the 4900 block of SW Parallel. Since then, firefighters have moved east to K-196 and NW Parallel Road, by the gravel pit. KSN is also sending a news crew to that one.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said K-196 in Butler County is closed from 30th north to K-254 because of low visibility due to smoke.

Another wildfire is southwest of downtown Augusta.

The one southwest of Augusta is off of Diamond Road. Law enforcement is blocking the road while at least six fire tanker units respond.

A wildfire burns southwest of Augusta, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Bill Keatts)

A tanker truck arrives to fight a wildfire southwest of Augusta, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Bill Keatts)

A wildfire burns southwest of Augusta, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Bill Keatts)

The Storm Track 3 meteorologists said the fire danger is greater Tuesday due to windy, warm and dry weather.

Winds up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph can quickly spread any fires that are started. Therefore, Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect between midday and early evening.