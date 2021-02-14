Crews working long shifts to keep drivers safe on the roads

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Transportation crews have been working around the clock with 12-hour shifts to keep roads as safe as possible.

They said they are glad to switch from ice storms to snow, but the arctic temps make it extremely difficult.

“We will continue to just plow and plow and plow,” said Tom Hein, with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Hein said plows will be on the road, as long as it takes. However, he’s advising that drivers remain cautious.

“But that doesn’t mean at seven o’clock when someone is driving to their job that they are going to be perfect. By no means will they be perfect and you really need to plan for that,” he explained.

Even after a road is cleared, blowing snow can quickly return, and the extreme cold makes it worse.

“Low temperatures make it a challenge to completely clear a roadway,” he explained.

The arctic blast making it hard for both crews and cars.

“When it’s zero degrees outside a battery loses 60% of its power, but your engine needs, twice as much power to start,” said Shawn Stewards with Kansas AAA.

AAA’s trucks are deployed for crashes, slide-offs, but the number one reason is a drained battery.

“The volume is very high, and 75 to 80% of those are related to dead batteries and other engine failures, directly related to cold weather,” Steward said.

If you find yourself in need of a tow or jump, remember those crews are dealing with the same conditions as you.

“Our crews have to deal with the same road conditions, so it may take us a while to get to you, especially when we’re working through a record number of calls so anticipate what you might need to stay warm and stay safe for a while until help arrives,” said Steward.

If you do not have to go to work Monday, KDOT officials are encouraging you to stay home and off the roads.

If that’s not possible, they suggest having a winter kit for emergencies and leaving extra early to your destination.