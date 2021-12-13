Damaging wind and record temperatures expected Wednesday in Kansas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning of potentially damaging winds in parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri this week on the heels of devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc in the Midwest.

The weather service has issued a high wind watch starting Wednesday morning for most of Kansas and Nebraska and the northwest corner of Missouri. Central Iowa is under the same watch starting Wednesday afternoon into that night.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast is calling for some record highs both Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Strong sustained winds between 25 mph and 40 mph are expected in the region on Wednesday, with gusts of more than 65 mph at times.

The weather service says damaging winds are likely to bring down some trees and power lines and make driving difficult.

