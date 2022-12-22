WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling. Wind chills during the day Thursday will feel as cold as -25 to -45.

Road crews have been treating the roads for ice and snow, but the highways and streets are still slick. As a result, there have been some crashes and spin-offs.

Wichita and several other communities have enacted the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan.

In Wichita, if you are involved in a vehicle crash that meets the following criteria:

– No injuries

– No drug/alcohol involvement

– No hit and run

– Vehicles are moveable

You can exchange information with the other driver and fill out a report online within 24 hours.

Law enforcement is asking that people stay home if possible. However, if you have to leave your home, check KanDrive.org to see the road conditions along your route. For example, I-70 westbound is closed at Burlington, Colorado.

Also, check KSN’s Closings and Delays page to see if the place you are going to is still open.

If you have to travel, have a charged cellphone with you. That way, you can call for help if your vehicle breaks down.

“Please stay in your vehicle, DO NOT start walking,” the Kansas Highway Patrol says. “Hypothermia will set in fast when the wind chill is at -45 degrees.”

Another issue is the strong wind causing power outages. As of 6:30 Thursday morning, Evergy is reporting more than 11,000 customers without power in its service area. Other utility companies and cooperatives across Kansas are also reporting some outages.