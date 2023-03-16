WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers are fighting the wind as they travel across Kansas Thursday. At least one semi has already blown off a road in southwest Kansas.
The Finney County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on social media around 9:20 a.m. The message reads, “Please be advised of the dangerous wind conditions today! We are currently on scene of a semi blow-over on Highway 50 just west of Garden City. There are no traffic delays at this time.”
The message did not say whether the driver was injured.
The sheriff’s office also warned that there is low visibility on East Kansas Highway 156.
The Kansas Department of Transportation also posted a message about the strong wind gusts, saying, “Rollovers have been reported this morning due to high winds.”
KDOT advises drivers to watch for:
- Vehicles that veer into your path because of gusts
- Trucks/high-profile vehicles that can blow over
- Flying debris or downed power lines
- Snow that blows back on roadways
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team shared some of the wind gusts:
Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday:
- 62 mph wind gust – Russell County Airport
- 58 mph gust – Dodge City
- 59mph gust – Garden City
Wind gusts as of 7 a.m. Thursday:
- 61 mph – near Lakin in Kearny County
- 62 mph – near Ogallah, Trego County
- 62 mph – near Dodge City, Ford County
Wind gusts as of 6 a.m.:
- 60 mph – near Winona, Logan County
- 60 mph – Leoti, Wichita County
- 58 mph – near Pierceville, Finne County