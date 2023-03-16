WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers are fighting the wind as they travel across Kansas Thursday. At least one semi has already blown off a road in southwest Kansas.

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on social media around 9:20 a.m. The message reads, “Please be advised of the dangerous wind conditions today! We are currently on scene of a semi blow-over on Highway 50 just west of Garden City. There are no traffic delays at this time.”

A semi on U.S. Highway 50 blew over west of Garden City, March 16, 2023. (Photo Courtesy Finney County Sheriff’s Office)

The message did not say whether the driver was injured.

The sheriff’s office also warned that there is low visibility on East Kansas Highway 156.

The Kansas Department of Transportation also posted a message about the strong wind gusts, saying, “Rollovers have been reported this morning due to high winds.”

KDOT advises drivers to watch for:

Vehicles that veer into your path because of gusts

Trucks/high-profile vehicles that can blow over

Flying debris or downed power lines

Snow that blows back on roadways

The KSN Storm Track 3 Team shared some of the wind gusts:

Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday:

62 mph wind gust – Russell County Airport

58 mph gust – Dodge City

59mph gust – Garden City

Wind gusts as of 7 a.m. Thursday:

61 mph – near Lakin in Kearny County

62 mph – near Ogallah, Trego County

62 mph – near Dodge City, Ford County

Wind gusts as of 6 a.m.: