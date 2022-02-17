WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With school canceled, many people stayed inside today. But that meant food delivery drivers were out and about, braving the icy roads to take food to their doorsteps.

Drivers explained that they look at days like this as an opportunity to bring home some cash.

“A friend of mine just said that his friend made over $300 in the last snowstorm we had,” said DoorDash delivery driver Taryn Laird. “In just a couple of hours.”

She spent her afternoon around Wichita dodging obstacles and fulfilling orders, “I was pretty much the first one to drive in [one customer’s] neighborhood, and it was horrible, ice, snow everywhere.”

Laird isn’t alone. Alicia and Rick Gilbert were out in the conditions working for GrubHub.

“People are like, ‘You’re crazy being out in this. People are actually placing orders?’ And we’re like, ‘Yes.'” Alicia explained. “We are continually busy. That was one of the days where there wasn’t a break between lunch and dinner. It just went all day long with people placing orders.”

Even with the winter weather, the Gilberts say they enjoy helping those who don’t want to leave the house, “A lot of customers I’ve had are working from home, they’re sick, or they’re elderly.”