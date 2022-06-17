DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City is asking residents and businesses to refrain from unnecessary watering due to the recent heat and drought conditions

“The City of Dodge City will enter a Stage 1: Water Watch,” said Corey Keller, director of Dodge City Public Works. “The goals of this stage are to heighten awareness of the public of water conditions and maintain the integrity of the water supply system.”

A water watch may be declared if one or more of the following occurs:

•City’s water storage falls below 75% and does not recover within 12 hours.

•Demand for five days exceeds an average of 10.75 million gallons per day.

Under a water watch, the public is made aware of water conditions and is encouraged to participate in water conservation efforts.

Under the current conditions, water usage for the City has been over 10.75 million gallons of water per day. Water storage for water tower #1 and water tower #3 has fallen below 75% of storage capacity. The water watch will be terminated when the triggering events have ceased to exist.

The City of Dodge City is asking the public to curtail some outdoor water use and make efficient use of indoor water, i.e., wash full loads, take short showers, do not let faucets run, etc.

On Wednesday, the Dodge City Utility Department recently had a municipal-water well motor failure at Well 10, located in the north water zone of the water system. The well is located in the north water zone of the water system. The north water zone is defined as North of Soule Street/University Drive to the northern limits