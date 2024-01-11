WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the artic blast heading to Kansas over the next five days, AAA wants drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready for the cold

If the temperature drops to zero or below, a battery will only have half the power to start the vehicle. Here is an important tip.

“When you turn your car off, make sure you turn off the heater, unplug any phone chargers maybe turn off the radio. That way those things aren’t draining or pulling on the battery when you go to start it,” Shawn Steward, AAA spokesman, said.

Ways to help the battery:

Park the vehicle in a garage, if possible. The less frigid the air around the car, the better for your battery. Turn off your lights, wipers, and heater before turning off the engine at the end of a drive to prevent an unnecessary drain on the battery the next time you start the car. Unplug phone chargers and USB cables for devices like iPods (for the same reason as #2). Avoid using the car’s heater for long periods; heaters put high demands on your battery. See corrosion on the battery, clean it or have it cleaned by a trained technician. If the vehicle sets for two weeks or longer without use, invest in a battery tender to keep the battery charged. It is important to turn the vehicle on every day and take it for a short drive or let it run idle for 15 – 20 minutes so that it reaches operating temperatures. It provides current to the battery, allowing it to regain its charge.

Battery warning signs:

Car doesn’t start immediately or makes a clicking noise when you turn the key Headlights or interior lights are dimmer than normal, or the power windows are working slower than usual. Stains or signs of corrosion on the battery itself. Battery is more than three years old. Take a lot of short trips where the car is turned on and off often, or you have long stretches of time (weeks or months) where the car is not used at all.

Tire pressure:

Check tire pressure. Colder weather can require adding air to tires. Make sure pressure levels match those found in either the owner’s manual or on a sticker found inside the driver’s door jamb , and note that pressure levels may be different for front and rear tires.

Colder weather can require adding air to tires. Make sure pressure levels match those found in either the owner’s manual or on a sticker found inside the driver’s door jamb and note that pressure levels may be different for front and rear tires. Check tire tread. Test tread depth with a quarter. Take a quarter and insert it in to the tire tread with George Washington’s head upside down. If all of Washington’s head can be seen, it is time for new tires.

Test tread depth with a quarter. Take a quarter and insert it in to the tire tread with George Washington’s head upside down. If all of Washington’s head can be seen, it is time for new tires. Check for a spare tire. Motorists should know whether their vehicle comes with a spare tire (many newer cars do not).

Fluids

Anti-freeze/Coolant: engine anti-freeze performs a vital job when the temperature drops. It lowers the freezing point of the cooling system in winter. Failing to ensure coolant levels can handle the extremely cold temperatures could result in serious and expensive damage to the vehicle’s engine.

Washer Fluid: Fill the windshield washer fluid reservoir with a winter-blend cleaning solution to prevent it from freezing and avoid damage to the windshield washer system.