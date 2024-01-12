WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With temperatures expected to plummet into the single-digits and negatives this weekend, the Dole VA Medical Center is prepared to help veterans.

A news release says veterans who need shelter or assistance due to the bitter cold can contact the Dole VA and talk to the Emergency Department. They can also walk into the Emergency Department and receive assistance.

“We have an obligation and a duty to serve those who have served us so unselfishly,” said Michael Payne, Dole VA Medical Center Director. “We realize there are Veterans who may find themselves needing help, and we want them to know we are prepared to offer it.”

Dole VA serves veterans in 59 of Kansas’ 105 counties. Veterans in any of those counties are encouraged to contact Dole VA when in need. In addition to the medical center in Wichita, Dole VA operates community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) in Dodge City, Hays, Hutchinson, Parsons, and Salina.

For those in need of emergency help, the phone number for the Dole VA, 5500 E Kellogg Ave, is 316-685-2221. Press 0 to talk to the operator and ask for the Emergency Department. You can also call toll-free at 888-878-6881.