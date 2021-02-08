Dozens of vehicles slide into each other on Oklahoma overpass

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Icy roads kept fire crews busy in Oklahoma City on Monday including pulling out people trapped in a multi-vehicle pileup.

Fire officials said more than two two dozen vehicles slid into each other on the I-40 overpass. It was one of several pileups.

Rescue crews pulled people out and over the crashed vehicles, including a baby still strapped in a car seat. That child and others were lifted over the concrete highway barrier and led down an embankment to waiting ambulances. Other people who appeared to be injured were taken to medical crews on the overpass.

City officials say bridges and overpasses are treacherous and a sheet of ice.