Dozens of vehicles slide into each other on Oklahoma overpass

Weather Stories

by: KFOR-TV

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Icy roads kept fire crews busy in Oklahoma City on Monday including pulling out people trapped in a multi-vehicle pileup.

Fire officials said more than two two dozen vehicles slid into each other on the I-40 overpass. It was one of several pileups.

Rescue crews pulled people out and over the crashed vehicles, including a baby still strapped in a car seat. That child and others were lifted over the concrete highway barrier and led down an embankment to waiting ambulances. Other people who appeared to be injured were taken to medical crews on the overpass.

City officials say bridges and overpasses are treacherous and a sheet of ice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories