‘Drive as safe as the conditions allow’: EMS crews deal with challenges of winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dangerous road conditions affect everyone including emergency crews which may mean the response to your call could be slower.

“You are going to drive as safe as the conditions allow,” said Tom Seyfert, Sedgwick County EMS. “We can only go so fast.”

Conditions like Sunday’s, Seyfert says fast isn’t always the safest. Anyone who has a rear-wheel-drive vehicle knows you are not getting anywhere fast during winter weather conditions. The ambulances that crews drive are rear-wheel drive.

“We still have a hard time getting to some places especially if there is some wind like there was today with the drifting, and things of that nature, it can create a problem just getting to the call,” he said.

Getting to the call is always the goal, but they must make sure if you need to go to the hospital, you get there.

“Unfortunately, we do get them stuck, and we do have the other response vehicles that the supervisors are in that do have the tow ropes that probably 99%t of the time can get the truck unstuck and get them on their way,” says Seyfert.

The trucks that can pull the ambulances out are four-wheel drive which is just another way crews work to get you cared for.

“Even if it is not a seriously critical situation just trying to drive you and your partner in the back and that patient in the back, getting them safely to the hospital,” he said.

Crews also deal with rural roads in Sedgwick County and sometimes with the poor conditions the roads are not as driveable.

Sometimes they will sit and evaluate the road and maybe have a fire truck drive ahead of them to make the road easier to drive on.