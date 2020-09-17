Drone video: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

Going from August to September can be a little confusing sometimes. Usually because when someone says "It's finally fall", there's someone else that says "Well, it's technically still summer". Actually, both are right. Meteorological and astronomical fall are two ways we track the change from summer to fall.

Meteorological fall always starts on September 1st. The meteorological seasons are the 3 warmest months, the 3 coldest months, and the 6 transition months that are in between. So out of those 6 transition months we have meteorological fall or September, October, and November. Because the grouping of months is based on the annual temperature cycle, this makes it a lot easier to conduct seasonal comparisons like average temperatures, average precipitation, etc.