WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought appears to have partly eased in Kansas.

Data shows that while drought conditions still exist across much of Kansas, the majority of the state is no longer experiencing exceptional drought. In January of 2023, the majority of Kansas was experiencing extreme to exceptional drought.

Courtesy Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

As seen in the photos above, portions of western-central, southwest, and south-central Kansas are experiencing no drought, while the rest of the state is seeing abnormally dry to severe drought. Only some Graham and Rooks counties in northwest Kansas are still experiencing extreme drought.

Rain and storms in spring and summer helped ease drought conditions in southwest and west-central Kansas. However, NOAA expects drought conditions to persist over much of the state through March.

A large variety of data is used to create the Drought Monitor, including satellite data, not just rain or snowfall totals. Experts from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture then author the weekly Drought Monitor.

To view drought conditions by county or across the United States, click here.