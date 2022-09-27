ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — The drought that has been affecting communities across Kansas is causing problems for the fish at Ellis City Lake. As the water recedes, fish could die.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the City of Ellis have issued a public fish salvage order effective immediately. It lets people collect any remaining fish in the lake by any legal methods as well as by hand, dip net, or seine.

Ellis City Lake is part of Big Creek, which winds through the town. In 2016, the KDWPT said the lake covered 22 acres with a maximum depth of 9.4 feet. That was before the drought.

KDWPT says the drought has caused minimal water flow into the lake. It has “begun to have detrimental effects on fish populations at Ellis City Lake.” The department says the dry weather may lead to significant fish losses soon.

Signs are being put up around Ellis City Lake, letting people know about the public fish salvage.