WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dry conditions are creating challenges for the Wichita Fire Department. With high winds expected, crews are urging residents to be vigilant because of the increased risk of fire over the next couple of days.

In a Facebook post, the Wichita Fire Department stated that crews worked 24 grass fires within 36 hours.

With abnormally warm conditions and little to no moisture in the area, crews have been taxed with multiple grass fires in the area. Wichita Fire Department alone responded to 24 grass fires in about a 36-hour period. As weather conditions are expected to remain consistent over the foreseeable future, crews will continue to respond and mitigate these incidents as needed. The public is asked to be vigilant when dealing with ignition sources and report fires as they see them.” Wichita Fire Department

Newton Fire Department is also seeing an uptick in fires for the area.

Harvey County is now under a burn ban through Sunday morning. All outdoor burning is prohibited. Firefighting resources have been used heavily in the past couple of days, including today. Grassland Fire Danger Index will be elevated Friday and Saturday. Pictured below are members of A-shift and Newton Brush 3 on their second wildland fire of the day. Thank you to our mutual aid partners, Sedgwick Fire Department and Whitewater Fire Department who helped out today.” Newton Fire/EMS

Some of the fires in Wichita were near residential areas, and staff said it’s taxing on the firefighters.

Battalion Chief Doug Winter, WFD, and other firefighters were at a grass fire Wednesday. He said it’s essential to take precautions, especially through the weekend.

“Just a reminder to be careful with any spark-emitting type stuff and any type of open burning,” he said. “The conditions are not conditions to have people doing that. Even on short grass, it’ll ignite readily and travel quickly.”

His advice is to avoid using tools that can create sparks, keep vehicles off of dry grass, look for dragging chains or metal when driving from place to place, and don’t throw cigarettes out of your window or on the ground.

He also wants to remind Kansans to report fires if they see them.