Early morning storms leave a trail of damage in western Kansas

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KSNW) – Strong wind gusts from early Friday morning storms left damage in parts of southwest Kansas.

Damage inside the Old School Antique Mall (KSN Viewer Photo)

Along the stretch of Highway 54, KSN received multiple reports of storm damage ranging from shingles ripped off of houses to semi-trailers blown over.

In Mullinville, the Old School Antique Mall took the brunt of the gusts. Bricks were blown off the front of the building, tin was left dangling from the roof, and the flagpole was bent. Much of the roof blew off and left debris scattered across the front lawn.

Inside the mall, areas where the roof caved in, left insulation littered on the floor. Many sellers were able to get inside the building to see what there was left to salvage. Some worked throughout the day to load out the antiques stuck inside.

Just southwest of Mullinville, in Minneola, storm damage was also reported after a mobile home was blown off its foundation. What was the bottom of the home can now be seen from the top.