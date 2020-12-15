Deadly crash in southbound lanes of I-135 north of Park City; EARP in effect for Bel Aire and Goddard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Snow and winter weather moved into the Wichita area Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, roadways across the area are beginning to be partially covered in snow. The department asks that you slow down and increase your following distance.

North of Wichita, a crash on I-135 in the southbound lanes between 101st Street and 85th Street has left one person dead and two injured. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid that section of I-135.

Near Cheney, a crash involving a school bus was reported near 391st Street West around 3:45 p.m. There were no injuries. However, KSN has not confirmed if students were on the bus.

No word on if weather played a part in either of those crashes.

The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is now in effect for Bel Aire and Goddard. If you are involved in a non-injury accident, exchange information with the other driver involved and you can fill out an accident report at the nearest Quik Trip or Kwik Shop.

