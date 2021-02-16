Electricity and gas suppliers talk about outages and pertinent issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rolling blackouts and traffic jams were taking place Tuesday with power suppliers working overtime and hoping for warmer weather.

“Probably the most frustrating thing we hear from customers,” said Chuck Caisley, senior vice president and chief customer officer with Evergy. “Can we get notice about when and where these outages are going to occur?”

Caisley said on Tuesday they literally have about 10 minutes to react when they get the call. At that point, they take customers in different locations offline to keep the integrity of the grid.

“The short and simple answer is from a practical perspective it’s almost impossible to tell customers where and when an outage like this is going to occur,” said Caisley.

The planned outages were supposed to be 30 minutes to up to an hour and a half. Some customers were out for much longer periods of time and that included some issues getting the power back on in a timely way.

Traffic jams on electricity lines remain a part of the problem. The 17-state Southwest Power Pool that provides electricity to dozens of providers could ask for emergency blackouts from energy companies at any time.

The transmission lines for Evergy experienced some congestion Tuesday. Evergy officials say there is enough power in Kansas. It’s a transmission issue of trying to get power from the upper states and move it to regions like Texas.

And natural gas suppliers say there are similar issues.

“There becomes a point of constraint because everyone is trying to push pipe, gas molecules, through that point and it can only take so much,” said Don Krattenmaker, with WoodRiver Energy LLC.

WoodRiver is a natural gas supplier and Krattenmaker says an overall concern remains about moving natural gas as well as electricity in unprecedented times of demand.

“We are all hopeful for the future,” said Krattenmaker. “This is a tense time for everyone and all suppliers are trying to find the best ways to move the energy where it needs to go.”

Power companies say rolling blackouts to preserve the integrity of the electricity grid are still possible through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.