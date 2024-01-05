WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita implemented the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan.

It means that if you are involved in a non-injury crash in Wichita city limits, and all the vehicles involved are drivable, you can exchange information with the other drivers and make a report at a substation later.

You should call 911 if there are injuries, if a vehicle is not drivable, or if you believe a crime occurred.

The Wichita Police Department is recommending that people stay home if they can. If you have to drive, allow extra time and distance so you arrive safely.

DERBY

The Emergency Accident Reporting is currently in effect for the City of Derby. As a reminder, if you are involved in a non-injury traffic accident, please pull off the road, exchange insurance information, and make a report with the Derby Police Department within 24 hours, or whenever the weather conditions safely allow.

Officers will still respond to accidents involving injuries. If you require emergency assistance, please call 911.