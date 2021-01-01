Emergency Accident Reporting Plan in effect in Wichita

Weather Stories

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) is in effect according to Wichita police due to the winter storm moving through Kansas.

If you are involved in a non-injury accident, exchange information with the other driver involved and you can fill out an accident report at the nearest Quik Trip, Kwik Shop, online at wichitapolice.com, on the WPD APP, or at any police station Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

If there is an injury, the vehicles cannot be moved or alcohol use is suspected, then call 911 and officers will respond to the accident. 

Remember to buckle up, slow down, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

