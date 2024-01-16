CHICAGO (WGN) — The winter freeze is impacting drivers across the country, but some electric vehicle owners are facing an additional handful of problems as they deal with long lines at charging stations and reduced battery life.

A station with 20 Tesla Superchargers in Skokie, Illinois, was full almost all day on Monday, with drivers waiting nearby for spots to open up.

Some drivers dealing with the long lines said they were concerned about becoming stranded if their batteries ran out while they waited.

One Tesla driver said he was grateful just to find a station after he drained his car battery searching for an open spot.

“I saw my battery was getting low, 20 to 25%. Went to the gas station, there was a long line,” Tesla driver Wes France said.

France said he then drove to another station in Rosemont, about a half-hour away, but it wasn’t in service.

“By that time my battery drained down to 5%, which is faster than normal,” France said.

France eventually had to load his car onto a tow truck to get it to a charger.

“Long story short, here I am,” France said.

The sub-zero temperatures are taking a toll on the EV batteries, leaving drivers frustrated.

Darryl Johnson, an Uber driver, said he waited hours just to get to a charger, only to wait even longer while it charged. But the frustrations continued after he left, and he found his battery draining faster than normal.

“It’s horrible. … It takes two hours to charge, then the charge leaves really quickly, so now you’re back at the charger twice a day,” Johnson said.

A 2019 study of five EVs by AAA found that cold temperatures can temporarily reduce EV range by more than 40% when drivers use interior heaters, according to the Associated Press. Specifically, the AAA study found that EV ranges fell by 41% when the cars’ heaters were used in 20-degree weather, but only 12% when the interior heater was off.

The cold may have been responsible for drivers’ woes on Sunday night, too. Several cars had to be towed at a charging station in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, after their batteries died while drivers were waiting for open spots.

“I think I had 30% when I went to bed and parked at 8/9 p.m.” Eddie Zipperstein, the owner of Richards Body Shop, said. “When I woke up, it’s at 16%, so this cold definitely sucks the power out of the batteries faster.”

Zipperstein’s body shop is a certified Tesla service center. He said there are a few steps a Tesla owner can take to try and avoid a breakdown.

“If you can park in a garage, clearly, it’s better to keep the car warm. It makes a huge difference,” said Zipperstein, who added that drivers can “tell your car and the navigation that you’re going to charge, and it pre-conditions the battery to accept the charge faster.”

Zipperstein also suggested drivers charge up before their batteries get below 30%.

Drivers dealing with the headaches said they hope the car company can do something to improve battery life in the brutal cold.

“I think it’s a matter of time. They definitely have to work on it because I’m out of this Tesla after today. I’m not going to ride it again,” Johnson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.