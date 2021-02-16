Rolling blackouts continue Tuesday amid subfreezing temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy said on Tuesday morning that rolling blackouts will continue due to regional power supply needs as directed by Southwest Power Pool. At 6 a.m., the company reported resuming 30 to 60 minute intermittent outages.

Other power outages were reported across the state. Some included Prairie Land Electric Coop and Flint Hills REC.

The Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities covering 14 states, imposed blackouts to ease the extreme demand for heat and electricity. It said the outages were “a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.”

Evergy has reduced electricity use at its facilities, implemented cold-weather procedures, and adapted operations at its power plants to keep equipment working and fuel available to generate electricity for customers.

“If we haven’t set a record in Kansas and Missouri in Evergy, then, we could very well do it this morning. One thing that happens when it gets this cold is that this weather is cumulative. The longer it’s this cold, the harder it is to keep things warm. As a result, we are in a situation where each day adds more load to the system. Equipment is trying harder and harder to keep up,” said Chuck Gaisley, Evergy chief customer officer.

Gaisley said crews have been working around the clock to keep plants running.

“Water intakes and cooling systems to keep plants running are freezing up and have to have the ice broken off, labor-intensive, sometimes breaks equipment. All equipment runs on diesel, hydraulics. That has higher failure rates in these temps.”

In the cold temperatures, coal often gets moisture in it.

“It’s like concrete to burn it. They have to get people out on bulldozers to break it up and load it in to the plant. It takes more time and effort. Ultimately, the coal doesn’t give off as much energy because of moisture and temp.”

If your power is out for more than an hour, please report it.

Missouri and Missouri/Kansas Metro Customers: 888-544-4852

Kansas Central Customers: 800-544-4857

“Expect temporary outages to be 30 minutes, but when these start, they’re done remotely by flipping a switch. About 30 minutes later, they flip it back. Sometimes the switches freeze up and they have to send someone out to manually reset. Only happened once yesterday,” said Gaisley.

Kansans can conserve energy by turning down thermostats and not using high energy-consuming appliances, such as clothes washers and dryers, ovens, and dishwashers.

Other ways Kansans can do their part to help conserve electricity include: