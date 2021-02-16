Rolling blackouts continue Tuesday amid subfreezing temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy said on Tuesday morning that rolling blackouts will continue due to regional power supply needs as directed by Southwest Power Pool. At 6 a.m., the company reported resuming 30 to 60 minute intermittent outages.
Other power outages were reported across the state. Some included Prairie Land Electric Coop and Flint Hills REC.
The Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities covering 14 states, imposed blackouts to ease the extreme demand for heat and electricity. It said the outages were “a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.”
Evergy has reduced electricity use at its facilities, implemented cold-weather procedures, and adapted operations at its power plants to keep equipment working and fuel available to generate electricity for customers.
“If we haven’t set a record in Kansas and Missouri in Evergy, then, we could very well do it this morning. One thing that happens when it gets this cold is that this weather is cumulative. The longer it’s this cold, the harder it is to keep things warm. As a result, we are in a situation where each day adds more load to the system. Equipment is trying harder and harder to keep up,” said Chuck Gaisley, Evergy chief customer officer.
Gaisley said crews have been working around the clock to keep plants running.
“Water intakes and cooling systems to keep plants running are freezing up and have to have the ice broken off, labor-intensive, sometimes breaks equipment. All equipment runs on diesel, hydraulics. That has higher failure rates in these temps.”
In the cold temperatures, coal often gets moisture in it.
“It’s like concrete to burn it. They have to get people out on bulldozers to break it up and load it in to the plant. It takes more time and effort. Ultimately, the coal doesn’t give off as much energy because of moisture and temp.”
If your power is out for more than an hour, please report it.
“Expect temporary outages to be 30 minutes, but when these start, they’re done remotely by flipping a switch. About 30 minutes later, they flip it back. Sometimes the switches freeze up and they have to send someone out to manually reset. Only happened once yesterday,” said Gaisley.
Kansans can conserve energy by turning down thermostats and not using high energy-consuming appliances, such as clothes washers and dryers, ovens, and dishwashers.
Other ways Kansans can do their part to help conserve electricity include:
- Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees if your health permits.
- Check and change furnace filters if needed to ensure optimum airflow. Rule of thumb: change filter every 3 months; 2 months if you have pets or family members have allergies.
- Close furnace registers and doors to unoccupied rooms to keep occupied rooms warmer, which will help reduce consumption.
- Keep vents clear. High efficiency furnaces have vents leading outside. Make sure they are not blocked with ice or debris. Inside, make sure vents are not covered by rugs or furniture.
- Resist the urge to crank up the thermostat as it’s unlikely to make much of difference except to put a strain on the furnace and your energy bill. Instead, wear an extra layer or use blankets to keep warm. Lowering the temperature just a couple of degrees will protect your furnace.
- Reprogram thermostat if it’s set to lower significantly at night or when no one is home. During extreme cold weather like we are experiencing now, the furnace will have a hard time raising the temperature to the desired level and it will use more energy to do so.
- Close blinds and curtains to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Make microwave or toaster-oven friendly meals to save energy.
- Unplug electronics and other items not in use.
- Businesses should minimize use of lighting and electric-consuming equipment as much as possible