TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Evergy says it is prepared for the extreme cold expected to move into the area this weekend.

The company says they began preparing for a potential cold snap last year.

“Evergy begins preparing for winter weather immediately as the summer season ends to ensure we can serve our customers,” says Kevin Bryant, Evergy’s Chief Operating Officer in a news release. “Customer demand will be high this weekend, and our team is working around the clock to manage our power plants and the power delivery system to ensure people can keep their lights and their heat on.”

The company says they have acquired Persimmon Creek Wind Farm in northwest Oklahoma, and power produced at Jeffrey Energy Center, north of St. Marys, Kansas, fully serves Evergy customers and is not being delivered out of state.

Evergy says they increased storage levels of fuel oil and coal for power plants above the level of 2021’s winter storm that brought extreme cold to the region and led to a large spike in energy costs. They have also increased their ability to transport natural gas to generate power.

The company says power plants will have extra staff for cold weather operations. Operations will be monitored around the clock and crews will be ready to respond to any power failures, according to Evergy.

The company says customers can help by taking steps to reduce their energy use, like turning the thermostat down, avoiding using electric space heaters if possible, and turning off or unplugging unneeded appliances in your home. Opening your curtains when the sun is shining in and closing them when it is not can also help keep your home warmer.

The Cold Weather Rule goes into effect in Kansas when temperatures drop below 35 degrees. Evergy says if you are having trouble paying your bill, financial assistance information is available at www.evergy.com/assistance.

