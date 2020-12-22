Firefighters battle grass fire near Burrton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire near Burrton. The fire is large enough that smoke from it can be seen on the Storm Tracker Radar.

It appears to be near E 69th Avenue and Woodberry Road, north of Burrton and east of Buhler.

Several units from different departments are helping fight the fire, including Reno, Sedgwick and Harvey County fire departments.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says fire weather warnings are in effect along with high wind warnings and wind advisories throughout our area into tomorrow.

Winds are gusty now and will amplify after sunset into the overnight. Winds gusting 50-60 MPH are possible.

In Lyon County, the sheriff’s office says a grass fire that started Monday has rekindled. The fire is near the towns of Bushong and Allen. Fire crews are on the scene trying to put the fire out again.