Firefighters involved in water rescues in McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The McPherson Fire Department says it has rescued people from seven flooded vehicles since Wednesday night.

McPherson got more than two inches of rain, large hail and strong wind during the storms.

The fire department posted a message on its Facebook page to remind people to “Turn around, don’t drown!”

(Courtesy McPherson Fire Department Facebook page)

“We cannot emphasize enough the dangers of driving into a flooded roadway,” the post says. “Your vehicle could get stuck, the engine could stall, it could be swept into the current or even worse.”

The fire department says the dangers include the possibility of drowning or electrocution from downed power lines in the water.

“Simply put, if you encounter a roadway that has water running across it, do not take the chance of trying to cross it.”