JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville.

The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width.

NWS rated the tornado as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with an estimated peak wind of 97 mph.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

Stay up to date on the weather with the KSN News and the Storm Track 3 team: