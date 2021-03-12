First severe storm of the year leaves damage trail in parts of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, parts of the state were seeing the effects of the first severe weather of the year. In Pratt County, the high winds brought down power poles along U.S. Highway 281. Crews were out within hours working to get those replaced and the electricity flowing again.

It damaged nearby farming equipment in Kingman County. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries from these storms. Southwest of Andale, several rural roads were closed after dozens of powerlines were snapped in half.

A few miles east, debris from large trees and branches pushed into fields. Resident Dan Orth said he was surprised Friday morning to find half of his grain bin and large hay shed spread between multiple fields.

“The hay shed was about 100 feet long by 40 feet, ripped the whole west side of the tin off, and then lost about a 5,000bushel bin,” said Orth.

Orth said it’s not the first time he has dealt with severe weather.

“This is the second time I have been hit, once I got hit in ’99 with a tornado here, took the grain bins then, so this is my second time,” said Orth. “This one is a lot easier, it didn’t do much damage.”

