DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Ford County Emergency Management has set up temporary warming shelters due to upcoming weather.

“These warming shelters are available to anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the extreme weather,” the City of Dodge City said.

The U.S. National Weather Service of Dodge City, Kansas, put out a Wind Chill Watch for Wednesday night and Thursday Morning.

“During this time, we expect sub-zero air temperatures and wind chills as low as -45 degrees,” said the City of Dodge City. “The duration of this event will be from Wednesday, December 21, 2022, to Friday, December 23, 2022.”

The City of Dodge City says this weather is dangerous to people and animals caught outside.

Temporary warming shelters:

From 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, Cross Connections Church, located at 3500 N 14th Ave in Dodge City, will be a temporary warming shelter.

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, located at 2200 3rd Ave in Dodge City, will be a temporary warming shelter.

From 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Wednesday, Dec. 23, the Dodge City Family YMCA, located at 240 San Jose Dr in Dodge City, will be a temporary warming shelter.

From 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Wednesday, Dec. 23, the Dodge City Public Library, located at 1001 N. 2nd Ave in Dodge City, will be a temporary warming shelter.

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Wednesday, Dec. 23, the First United Methodist Church, located at 210 Soule St in Dodge City, will be a temporary warming shelter.

Call 620-371-3879 for free transportation to a warming shelter.

Stay up to date with the weather in Dodge City with the KSN Storm Track 3 Team or by liking “US National Weather Service Dodge City Kansas” on Facebook.