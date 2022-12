WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is warning drivers to slow down on Interstate 70 in western Kansas because of slick conditions.

Trooper Tod Hileman said troopers are responding to slide-offs west of WaKeeney. He provided a map showing the area that seems to be having the most trouble.

(Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

Hileman said the area is experiencing freezing fog sticking to the road.

He says drivers should slow down and turn off their cruise control.