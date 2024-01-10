WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the big concerns for those who are spending an extended period of time outside in the frigid temperatures is frostbite.

Early symptoms of frostbite can be extreme pain, numbness or tingling of the extremities. If someone happens to get extreme frostbite, you actually lose the nerve ending to where the frostbite has occurred.

“Some of the most severe frostbite injuries that we see are patients who don’t even know that they have frostbite, and we kind of undress them when they get here, and we see severe frostbite injuries, and they have no pain from that, they did initially, and then it went away as the nerve ending kid of died in that extremity,” Ascensions Via Christi Dr. Joshua Davis said.

While in the cold, you may not feel thirsty, so staying hydrated helps with blood flow and circulation.

“Wear as many layers as possible and cover up any exposed skin,” Dr. Davis said.

When the temperatures reach below 32 degrees, your skin is highly susceptible to frostbite; it is recommended to avoid being outside at all costs when extreme cold takes place. If there are concerns about frostbite impacting your body, seek medical attention immediately.