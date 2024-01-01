WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While New Year’s Eve revelers may have slept in Monday morning, other Kansans woke early to be greeted by a winter wonderland.

Many counties in western Kansas were under a dense fog advisory. When the fog cleared, but the freezing temperatures remained, early risers got to see a layer of white frost or ice on trees and plants.

Pierceville (Courtesy Jason Ryman)

North of Pierceville (Courtesy Madelynn M. Bartos)

Garden City (Courtesy Brian Nelson)

Garden City (Courtesy Brian Nelson)

Lane County (Courtesy Lane County Sheriff’s Office)

Lane County (Courtesy Lane County Sheriff’s Office)

Rime ice covers flag ropes in Dodge City, Jan. 1, 2024. (Courtesy National Weather Service Dodge City)

The National Weather Service in Dodge City posted a picture of its flagpole on social media.

“Our first weather event of 2024. Rime ice forms on our flagpole from the freezing fog,” NWS Dodge City said.

Rime ice covers flag ropes in Dodge City on Jan. 1, 2024. (Courtesy National Weather Service Dodge City)

So far, KSN News has not heard of any crashes involving ice on the roads.