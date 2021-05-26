Gallery: May 26th Kansas severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kansas lawmakers are in Topeka Wednesday for the final day of the legislative session. The last day is usually ceremonial, but there are opportunities for legislative work to be done.

The Senate voted Assistant Senate Majority Leader Sen. Larry Alley as official Senate Majority Leader. Sen. Alley has taken over the majority of Sen. Gene Suellentrop’s responsibilities after he stepped back from his duties following an alleged DUI earlier in the session. Sen. Suellentrop was not in the room when the lawmakers voted 22 to four to remove him from his position.