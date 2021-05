WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms that moved through north-central Kansas on Saturday night produced several hail reports and a tornado warning for Saline County.

According to the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team, a tornado warning was issued around 10:15 p.m. for a storm southwest of Salina. As of Sunday, no major damage was reported.

The storms that moved through north-central Kansas produced reports of quarter to ping pong ball-sized hail and high wind.

