GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Fire Department (GCFD) has reported more storm-related incidents.

Early yesterday evening, February 26, 2023, a storm moved through the area and severe weather warning systems activated for a severe thunderstorm warning with wind gusts up to 80 mph. Garden City Fire Department

4:41 p.m.

According to the GCFD, at 4:41 p.m., they were dispatched to the report of power lines down at the intersection of North Chmelka Road and West U.S. Highway 50.

Upon arrival, the GCFD says they found high-voltage electric lines down across the highway, as well as several transmission towers collapsed in the fields to the north and south.

As the power line was falling down, it hit a semi-truck. The GCFD says the truck was able to move away from the power line before coming to a complete stop. The driver was uninjured, but the front of the semi-truck received minor damage.

U.S. Route 400 (U.S. Highway 50) between Garden City and Holcomb was closed in both directions until 9:20 p.m. Monday night.

5:12 p.m.

According to the GCFD, at 5:12 p.m., they were dispatched to the report of a roof that had come off a shop and had hit a house at 3319 VFW Road.

Upon arrival, the GCFD was initially unable to gain road access to the house due to the downed power lines. They were eventually able to make contact with the homeowners, who had exited the house after approaching the house from the back.

The home was significantly damaged, and the shop is a total loss, according to the GCFD.

No one was injured, and no other additional damage was found.

5:16 p.m.

According to the GCFD, at 5:16 p.m., they were dispatched to the report of a hazardous materials incident in the area of 3695 Solar Ave.

Upon arrival, the GCFD says they found two camper travel trailers blown away from the windstorm.

The GCFD says the occupant of one of the lots shut her propane tank as soon as she arrived on the scene. No other hazard remained, according to the GCFD.

The occupant of the other lot was initially unaccounted for.

The GCFD says they began assessing the camper and entered through a window to complete a rapid search, which did not result in finding anyone.

The occupant of the lot later arrived on the scene and confirmed that he was in the camper when it blew over.

According to the GCFD, he was able to exit the camper, only receiving minor injuries. He declined any medical attention.

5:27 p.m.

The GCFD says fire personnel worked seven additional incidents during this time period.

No major injuries were reported, and no damage estimates are known at this time, according to the GCFD.