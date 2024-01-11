GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City is not taking any chances with the coming cold.

The zoo released a statement saying that due to the dangerously low temperatures and windchill forecasted, it will be closed from Saturday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 15.

There will still be employees at the zoo to make sure the animals are fed and safe.

The zoo usually only closes for a few holidays and a couple of fundraising events each year.

TRACKING WINTER WEATHER

RADARS

CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES

WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES

SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS

FREE APPS

KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP

KSN NEWS APP

SOCIAL MEDIA

KSN STORM TRACK 3 TWITTER

KSN NEWS TWITTER

KSN NEWS FACEBOOK