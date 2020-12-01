Getting ready for winter weather this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is preparing for the possibility of snow Wednesday and Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at noon Wednesday and won’t expire until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The forecast calls for Wichita to get rain before the snow. The City of Wichita says that means crews will not be able to put brine or salt and sand on the roads ahead of the storm.

The city plans to have staff monitor the conditions. A spokesperson says Wichita is ready to have crews on standby and activated through the duration of the storm.

If it becomes necessary, the city will move to a full response which is 60 trucks operating around the clock on 12-hour shifts. They would cover about 1,800 lane miles of arterial streets and school routes.

The truck drivers are assigned a route and dispatch location in advance which streamlines the activation process.

The City of Wichita is asking everyone to follow safe driving tips for wintry conditions.