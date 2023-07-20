WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After straight-line winds and intense storms affected Great Bend, the city has plans for cleanup.

A news release from Great Bend says the city has put together a plan for trees and limbs. The next step is to drive every neighborhood and pick up downed trees and limbs with the following rules:

If you cannot take your own limbs to the City Compost Site, please gather them at the edge of your yard by the curb.

Piles should be placed within 3 feet of the street curb line.

Trees and limbs should be cut to 6 feet or shorter to help city efforts and cleanup.

Please have them to the curb by the street no later than Monday, July 24th at 8 a.m.

The city will drive through every neighborhood, but crews will only drive by one time until July 24 at 8 a.m.

The city asks starting Monday through the next two weeks to please park in driveways and do not block or impede limbs and piles until they are gone. Inaccessible piles will be left.

If you would like to volunteer to help, send an email to jcauley@greatbendks.net. For more questions, call City Hall at 620-793-4111.