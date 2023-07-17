GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of people in Great Bend are spending Monday cleaning up after a strong storm caused damage to buildings, trees, and power lines on Sunday.

The City of Great Bend says the priority for its staff is making sure the streets are clear. But the next step will be for City staff to drive through every neighborhood and pick up downed branches that are placed at the curb.

The City says these are the rule:

If you can take your own tree limbs to the City Compost Site, the City would greatly appreciate the help and effort.

If you cannot take your own tree limbs, please gather them at the edge of your yard by the curb.

The City will drive through every neighborhood to pick up residential tree debris that has been placed next to the curb. However, the City staff will only drive by one time. Gather your downed branches as soon as possible. The City plans to release locations and dates soon.

Cut trees and limbs to six feet or shorter to help city efforts and cleanup.

If possible, help the elderly and people with disabilities with their downed branches.

If you are unable to clean up your yard, please contact City Hall at 620-793-4111 or email chayes@greatbendks.net and ask to be added to the “Unable to clean list.” The City will connect a group of workers or volunteers to your area.

The City of Great Bend says it will release more information as it becomes available.

